Barnes & Noble Announces Special Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days Every Saturday & Sunday in August to Celebrate Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators

To celebrate pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool educators and administrators, Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, will kick off the school year with new Educator Appreciation Days every Saturday and Sunday in August. Starting Saturday, August 5, local stores will feature special discounts* including 25% off most merchandise like books, toys and games; and limited-time giveaways from Sterling Publishing, while supplies last. The offer will also be valid online at www.BN.com Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

“We are thrilled to announce Barnes & Noble’s Educator Appreciation Days to ring in the new school year,” said Tracy Vidakovich, Vice President, Business Development for Barnes & Noble. “Educators and administrators are one of our most loyal customer bases and we want to continue to show our commitment to them with this initiative and savings on their back-to-school purchases.”

August’s Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings are:

25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs, and toys and games for classroom and personal purchase;

10% off select Samsung NOOK® devices, including: Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK® 7”, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK® 8“**, Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK®6”**, as well as NOOK GlowLight Plus™;

10% off all Café consumables purchases; and

10% off select tech tools, such as the Osmo Gaming System Genius Kit, the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar™, Impossible Project’s 600 Square Black Camera and much more.

As an added bonus, select Sterling Publishing titles will be given away with educator purchases, while supplies last, on Saturday, August 5. Educators can choose one of the following titles to receive for free with their purchase, while supplies last: Multiplication Flash Kids Flash Cards, Treasure Island (Classic Startsseries) or the Cursive Writing Practice Book (Flash Kids Writing Skills series).

Additionally, from Friday, August 25, until Sunday, August 27, educators who make in-store purchases will receive a coupon to purchase any Grande Size Handcrafted Beverage for only $2*** from the Barnes & Noble Café. Handcrafted beverages include any beverage that is not bottled, such as: hot or iced coffee, tea and espresso; Frappuccino®; smoothies; and flavored beverages.

The special discounts offered during Educator Appreciation Days are available to pre-K to grade 12 teachers and administrators enrolled in the free Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program. To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card in their local store or download the form from the Educator Application page online.

*Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions available at www.BN.com/Educator. Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to receive the discounts in store. Educators can also receive the discounts online at BN.com only on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, by entering their educator number in the Membership area of the page. See any bookseller for details.

**Discount applied to price after instant rebate. Offer excludes NOOK Tablet® 7", NOOK Books®, or other digital content and accessories for digital devices and there is a limit of 5 devices per customer.

***Coupon will print on receipts for all in-store purchases attached to Educator Discount Cards except purchases for handcrafted beverages. Coupon excludes add-on items and is not valid at bn.com, Barnes & Noble College Bookstores or Starbucks locations. Coupon may not be combined with any other coupon or non-Educator Member, Corporate, Institutional or Employee discounts.