FileMaker Go for iPad and iPhone Tops 3 Million Downloads from App Store

Today FileMaker, Inc. announced that its FileMaker Go for iPad and iPhone app has exceeded 3 million downloads from the iTunes App Store. This milestone underscores the success of the FileMaker Platform with both citizen developers and pros as they create custom apps that run on iPad, iPhone, Mac, Windows and the web.

FileMaker Go is a free app that runs FileMaker-based custom apps on iPad and iPhone. As businesses become mobile-first, users benefit from the same power and capability of FileMaker desktop custom apps while on the go. They can connect to their data anywhere to check inventory, send orders, create an invoice and perform other productivity-increasing tasks from the field.

To download FileMaker Go 16, visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/filemaker-go-16/id1097917885.

This latest milestone was supported by the recent release of the FileMaker 16 Platform, which includes everything needed to create, share and run custom apps for business teams. FileMaker 16 packs powerful, sophisticated new features that help teams solve business problems quickly and easily, such as simplified credential management for better security, a new Layout Objects window to make changes more easily, and scalability of up to 500 users simultaneously.

Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing, FileMaker, Inc., said: “Mobility is transforming how companies conduct business. Our customers are solving their specific business challenges by developing custom apps, making use of the FileMaker Platform in creative new ways. We look forward to what they come up with next, and to the next million downloads.”