The Head of thePresidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi

The Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj met today with Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s Chief Executive Officer.

The meeting, which took place in an atmosphere of mutual esteem and confidence, focused on Libya’s economic and political development, and took into consideration recent developments affecting the country.

On the same day, CEO Claudio Descalzi also met with the president of the state’s oil company, Mr. Mustafa Sanalla.

The discussions focused mainly on Eni’s ongoing activities in the country and possible future developments, particularly in the gas sector. Eni is the country’s main gas supplier, with 20 million cubic meters a day used for power plants, and the largest foreign hydrocarbon producer in all Libyan regions.

The two chief executives also discussed the second phase of development of the Bahr Essalam field, one of the largest reservoirs in Libya and an important source of gas supply for Greenstream. This phase would involve the completion of 10 offshore wells, of which 9 were already drilled in 2016 and for which Eni was awarded the contract for the supply and installation of structures. First gas is scheduled for 2018.

Eni has been present in Libya since 1959 and currently produces 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity in the country.