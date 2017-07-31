Zume Pizza Expands Delivery to Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Atherton to Keep Up with Growing Demand

Zume Pizza, the only company where robots and pizza nerds work together to make and deliver America’s favorite food, is hitting the streets of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Atherton to meet ever-growing demand for its fast, fresh, and locally-sourced pizzas. Beyond these cities, Zume Pizza serves customers across Mountain View, Palo Alto and Stanford University.

Using patented “Baked On The Way™” technology, each pizza is prepared by a team of proprietary pizza-making robots and culinary experts and baked en route to a customer’s door, so that it arrives at the peak of freshness.

“We’re excited to launch in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Atherton and give even more customers access to our high-quality, locally-sourced pizzas while bringing more jobs to the area,” says Julia Collins, co-CEO and co-founder of Zume Pizza. “Since our initial launch in Mountain View, families have been imploring us to deliver to the Menlo-Atherton area, and in just over a year, we’ve been able to make that a reality.”

After serving its first pizza in April 2016, Zume Pizza has expanded delivery to include thousands of businesses and households in the South Bay, as well as to serve non-conventional locations like local parks, sporting events and tailgate parties.

The company also accepts catering orders across the cities it serves as well as the San Francisco Bay Area. Perfect for company celebrations, birthdays, and corporate events, Zume Pizza is the first and only company that can get you over 100 hot pizzas at the same time, enabled by its cooking en-route, “Baked On The Way™” technology. Zume Pizza even recently catered its first wedding!

“Expanding to these cities is a key step as we continue to scale throughout California, and we look forward to rolling out fast, affordable delivery pizza to more Bay Area cities by the end of the year,” says Alex Garden, co-CEO and co-founder of Zume Pizza.

This announcement comes on the heels of Zume Pizza being named a Must Eat for Tech & Tourism by the SF Chronicle and its recent expansion to Palo Alto and Stanford University. In addition, Zume Pizza recently launched the Doughbot, a machine that’s able to make a new pizza crust every nine seconds, to its robot-enabled assembly line. Zume Pizza also recently debuted America’s first fully-licensed fleet of scooter pizza couriers and welcomed Susan Alban, former General Manager at UberEats, as head of operations, to the company’s 128 person team.

To order a pie today, go to ZumePizza.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play and use code: “ZUMEBOGO" for a buy one, get one free offer for new users through August 31, 2017.

About Zume Pizza:

Zume Pizza is a food company headquartered in Mountain View, California that uses technology to make and deliver farm-fresh pizza. Co-created by restaurant developer Julia Collins and serial entrepreneur Alex Garden, Zume Pizza is on a quest to make healthier pizza more accessible.



