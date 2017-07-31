TESTimony Season V - TCS Quality Engineering Contest attracts 1,08,000 students across 1000+ universities & colleges

Tata Consultancy Services, (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced today that more than 1,08,000 students from over 1000 universities and colleges across India competed in the fifth edition of TCS Quality Engineering Contest, TESTimony.

15 finalists contested for the top three spots at the TESTimony 2017 grand finale held on July 26 & 27, 2017 at TCS Siruseri. The first place was won by Gautham A from Sri. Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Puducherry. Shaurya Mehta from JMIT, Radaur walked away as the first runner-up, Rahul Agarwal from SRMS College of Engineering and Technology, Bareilly bagged the second runner-up position while Kunal Aggarwal of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal bagged a special prize for the most liked presentation by the audience. The finalists had to crack a case study and showcase their prowess in Selenium, JMeter and Appium testing tools. The finalists presented their solutions drawn from TCS Quality Engineering Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and labs to the panelists.

The winners were awarded cash prizes worth INR 2,50,000 along with provisional job offers to begin their exciting careers in Quality Engineering at TCS. TCS also made up to 250 provisional job offers and 20 internships to students during TESTimony Season V. Job offers will be in the areas of Quality Engineering for Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality amongst others.

Prof. Dr. T.V. Geetha, Dean, College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University was the Chief Guest and distributed prizes to the winners.

Jayashree Natarajan, Global Head, Quality Enginering & Transformation, TCS, said, “TCS has been at the forefront in working closely with the academia to include quality engineering relevant courses in the curriculum and TESTimony is a key investment by TCS to disseminate the career opportunities available and encourage students to pursue career in Quality Engineering. Our investments continue to bear fruit as vindicated by the growing number of students participating in the contest and subsequently pursuing a career in Quality Engineering.”

TCS promotes learning through fun. TESTimony, a gamified Quality Engineering contest is one such initiative by TCS to nurture and lay a strong foundation for students. Launched in 2013, TESTimony is held across TCS accredited institutes in India every season. TESTimony helps interested students jumpstart their career in Quality Engineering by providing the opportunity for them to learn and develop hands on knowledge in the domain. The contest also rewards them for learning and exhibiting exemplary talent in Test Automation, Performance Testing, Digital Assurance and other Software Quality related topics.

