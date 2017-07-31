Motorola Solutions Files Proceedings in Australia Against Hytera Communications and Hytera Communications (Australia) Pty Limited

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) (“Motorola Solutions” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced patent infringement proceedings against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) of Shenzhen, China and Hytera Communications (Australia) Pty Limited of Australia (collectively, “Hytera”) in the Federal Court of Australia (the “Court”) by filing an Originating Application and Statement of Claim. This legal action follows the patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed by Motorola Solutions against Hytera in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on March 14, 2017; the patent infringement complaint filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission on March 29, 2017; and the patent infringement complaints filed with the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany on April 18, 2017 and with the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany on July 24, 2017.

The Statement of Claim filed on July 31, 2017 asserts that certain Hytera digital mobile radios offered in Australia infringe three of Motorola Solutions’ Australian patents, AU2005275355, AU2006276960 and AU2009298764. Motorola Solutions seeks a declaration from the Court that Hytera has infringed Motorola Solutions’ patents and an order permanently restraining Hytera from continued infringement, as well as damages and such additional relief as the Court deems appropriate.

Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions, said, “As the world’s leading provider of two-way radio equipment and systems, we are committed to vigorously enforcing our valuable intellectual property rights on behalf of our customers, shareholders, employees, partners and other stakeholders. This filing in the Federal Court of Australia is a continuation of our global efforts to safeguard Motorola Solutions’ proven record of technological innovation and our extensive portfolio of more than 4,000 patents. We are confident in the merits of each case and will continue to pursue legal remedies to stop Hytera’s infringing behavior.”

The proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia are proceeding number NSD1283/2017.

For additional information regarding Motorola Solutions’ legal actions against Hytera, please visit https://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/presskits/motorola-solutions-intellectual-property.htm.