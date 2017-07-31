More researchers to now benefit from Plum Analytics Metrics

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced PlumX Metrics from Plum Analytics are now integrated into several of its leading research products, and its journal and society partner sites.

Scopus, Pure, Elsevier.com and Elsevier’s Journal Branded Solutions all now benefit from PlumX Metrics, with ScienceDirect to follow shortly.

Andrea Michalek, Managing Director of Plum Analytics, explained: “This exciting development means we are significantly expanding access to PlumX Metrics to more researchers and more institutions. Our aim is to help the academic community gain a deeper understanding of how their research is being used and communicated, and the impact it is having. I’m delighted access to Elsevier’s global network and development resources is now really helping us deliver our vision.”

Elsevier acquired Plum Analytics in February 2017. Its metrics help tell the story of research and researchers by revealing interest and usage beyond traditional measures. It gathers metrics about research from dozens of scholarly sources, media channels and social media, providing a timely, broad and complete measurement of scholarly impact.

PlumX Metrics track how others interact with researchers’ work through, for example, downloads, blogging about it or sharing it on social media. As funders require more narrative input on their applications, researchers can also use PlumX Metrics to determine what to emphasize in their grant applications.

PlumX Metrics have many advantages for individual researchers, librarians and institutions: