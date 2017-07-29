New Help For College Parents: 2017-18 College Parent Handbook for Student Success

"In the past 20 years, college has changed dramatically. What hasn’t changed is College Parents of America’s mission to help students succeed in school as well as after graduation."

College Parents of America, the oldest and largest organization dedicated to serving the needs of college families, is pleased to announce that the 2017-18 College Parent Handbook for Student Success is available for download.

The Handbook for Student Success, marks the 20th-anniversary milestone of the founding of our organization. Since the founding of College Parents of America, more than one million families have been served through its membership benefits and services. According to the chairman of the Board, Robert Soza “In the past 20 years, college has changed dramatically. What hasn’t changed is College Parents of America’s mission to help students succeed in school as well as after graduation.”

The importance of family support to both attending and completing college is well established. Families are more than just a financial resource for their students. Parents and their extended families provide mentoring, coaching and emotional support to support their college students on their journey to become more self-reliant.

To that end, the College Parents Handbook is filled with useful insights and tips that will assist students in a successful transition to college. The publication includes useful articles and checklists on topics such as conversation topics for parents and their students such as completing a FERPA form, paying for college, student health, accessing university resources and even some humor.

Ultimately, College Parents of America aims to provide the most useful and relevant content to the college parent experience and is designed for parents to be a positive influence in their student’s lives. Please join the more than 35,000 friends and fans by joining us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Please share your feedback and experience with us and most of all share this Handbook and our mission with other college parents.

Thank you to our sponsors who contribute to its success and make this publication possible. In addition to sponsors, College Parents of America is thankful for contributions and content from Allianz Global Assistance, GradGuard, National Research Center for College and University Admissions, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the JED Foundation and HERI – Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA and Sallie Mae.