The planned technological partnership with the Sauber F1 Team is cancelled

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the technological partnership with the Sauber F1 Team, which was intended to start from 2018 onwards for the FIA* Formula One World Championship (F1), is no longer in place.

This project, that originated after an initial proposal from Sauber, has been called-off due to differences in the future direction between Honda and Sauber, recognized during the preparation process for power unit supply systems.

*Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Motor Sports Division, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“We had built a good relationship with Sauber, and had been looking forward to entering the 2018 F1 season together. However, during discussions after management changes at the team, we reached a mutual agreement to call-off the project due to differences in the future directions of both parties. We would like to thank Sauber for their cooperation, and wish them all the best for their future.

Despite this announcement, Honda’s passion for motorsports and strong commitment to Formula One remains unchanged.”

About Sauber F1 Team

Location:Hinwil, SwitzerlandRepresentative:Frédéric VasseurFirst F1 race:1993Official website:http://www.sauberf1team.com/