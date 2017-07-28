TCS New York City Marathon App Wins Gold at Best in Biz Awards 2017 International

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Gold winner in the ‘App of the Year Category’ in the Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

Almost 300 public and private companies, hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries, competed in Best in Biz Awards’ fifth annual International program. TCS won for its new and innovative marathon app features, including live, on-map tracking of up to 20 runners in real-time, an interactive map to guide users through the TCS New York City Marathon Health and Wellness Expo, ‘connected’ maps of the race course and subway, a vibration alert when tracked runners crossed the finish line, and more.

As a result of its features that bolstered the spectator and runner experiences, the app was ranked as the top free sports app and featured as a best new app in the Apple App Store on Race Day. It was also downloaded more than 317,000 times, which is the most ever for the TCS NYC Marathon or any other global marathon.

“With 2+ million on-site spectators lining the TCS New York City Marathon course and 51,000+ runners, the mobile app’s new enhanced tracking capabilities have enabled friends and families to see on a map the exact whereabouts of their runner(s), knowing exactly where and when to cheer and offer encouragement,” said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS. “We are excited that the race app continues to break new ground in terms of downloads and engagement from users around the world. Recognition from Best in Biz International is a testament to our promise of making the TCS New York City Marathon the most technically advanced race in the world.”

In addition to being the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS is the first-ever premier partner of New York Road Runners (NYRR), applying its technical excellence and resources to the organization’s prominent five-borough races throughout the year, and acting as the principal supporter of all youth and community initiatives.

“It is always an honor and a pleasure to be asked to judge one of the categories in Best in Biz Awards International,” said Didi Cardoso, editor-in-chief, Gamers Intuition. “In my fourth year participating as a judge, this was the most challenging decision yet. All the nominees for Executive of the Year had equally impressive and innovative ideas, and they certainly didn’t make my task any easier.”

Winners in the fifth annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 15 countries and all continents. Best in Biz Awards’ uniqueness stems, in part, from the composition of its judging panels. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges. Structured this way, Best in Biz Awards can best leverage the expertise, experience and objectivity of its influential judges to determine award winners.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners.

About Best in Biz Awards:

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services,consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT,BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 385,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.58 billion for year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.