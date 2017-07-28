Today, Intel reported second-quarter 2017 financial results. Among the highlights is the strong performance of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG). In Q2, CCG achieved $8.2 billion in revenue, a 12 percent increase over last year, while launching breakthrough products and winning customer designs.

CCG is primarily known as Intel’s PC business, which it is … and more. Here are five facts about Intel’s Client Computing Group and the growth opportunities it is pursuing.

As the PC market has evolved, so has CCG: The company’s view of the personal computing market is broad, and CCG creates processors and other technologies that power all manner of computing devices. From stunning new PCs to smart home technologies to entirely new twists on what a computer can be through innovations like Compute Card, so many devices are powered by Intel.

Paving the way for esports and virtual reality: One of the brightest spots in the PC market is the enthusiast segment, driven in part by the rise of esports and newer experiences like VR. Intel has been there since the beginning, making sure enthusiasts, content creators, streamers and spectators have the technology they need to perform at the highest levels. Last month, the CCG team announced one of the most exciting deals in esports history and they are hard at work to bring VR to competitive esports.

Driving innovation across the platform: Intel wants to improve the whole computing experience for customers, whether it is delivering Thunderbolt 3 so people can transfer a full 4K movie in less than 30 seconds, creating the security technology that helps protect enterprise data or enabling games to launch even faster thanks to Intel Optane Memory.

Connectivity is part of the picture too: A great computing experience requires great connectivity, which is why CCG is delivering fast 4G LTE modems, pioneering always connected PCs and laying the foundation for 5G in the future. The team is also focused on improving connectivity in the home with its cutting edge home gateway technology and more.

Performance leadership, now and in the future: Intel is well known for topping the performance charts, most recently with the introduction of the new X-series family of processors and 7th Gen Intel® Core™. And, with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ arriving soon – and already showing performance boosts of more than 30 percent gen over gen – the team has no intention of slowing down.1

1Based on SYSmark* 2014 v1.5 (Windows Desktop Application Performance). Comparing 7th Gen i7-7500U, PL1=15W TDP, 2C4T, Turbo up to 3.5GHz, Memory: 2x4GB DDR4-2133, vs. Estimates for 8th Gen Core i7: PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4 GHz, Memory: 2x4GB DDR4-2400, Storage: Intel® SSD, Windows* 10 RS2. Power policy assumptions: AC mode. Note: Performance estimates are Pre-Silicon and are subject to change. Pre-Si projections have +/- 7% margin of error.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information visit http://www.intel.com/benchmarks.