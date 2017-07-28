Mandy Moore and Merck Encourage Women to Plan Ahead in Her Life. Her Adventures. Campaign

Singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore is teaming up with Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to launch Her Life. Her Adventures. to encourage women to plan ahead and get educated about family planning, including birth control options, so they can prepare for life’s adventures. The campaign, at HerLifeHerAdventures.com, highlights the importance of making a plan as women pursue their goals.

“My life has been full of so many adventures and through it all, setting long-term goals and having a plan has helped me get to where I am today,” said Moore. “I am excited to be a part of a campaign that touches upon an important topic for women. I hope that this campaign opens up a dialogue amongst women and their doctors about their family planning options and inspires them to continue the pursuit of their passions, whatever those may be.”

As part of the campaign, in 2017 Merck commissioned a national online survey of 2,013 adult women to understand their current priorities and life goals. Among those surveyed, financial stability (98%), emotional development (94%), relationship security (86%), and career growth (81%) were identified among their top priorities.

The survey also identified that for many, their current priorities did not include starting or growing a family (40% among those without children and 39% among those with children, respectively). Among the 908 birth control users surveyed, nearly one in four women considered their options for less than 15 minutes before making a decision. Her Life. Her Adventures. encourages women to talk to their doctor and learn about family planning and birth control options—including reversible, longer-term ones—that may be right for them so they can evaluate how family planning fits into their lives.

“When it comes to family planning, birth control can play an important role, so women should spend time considering all of their options,” said Dr. Pari Ghodsi of the San Fernando Valley at Northridge Hospital. “Currently, there is a wide range of birth control available, including reversible daily, non-daily, and longer-term options. It’s always part of the conversation I have with my patients, and it is important for all women to talk to their doctor to understand the risks and benefits of the available options that might be right for them.”

In fact, of the birth control users surveyed, most (67%) were interested in learning more about their birth control options from their healthcare professional, suggesting an opportunity for a more open dialogue in the doctor’s office about family planning.

“Merck is committed to supporting the health and well-being of women,” said Kathryn Hayward, associate vice president of primary care and women’s health at Merck. “Through the Her Life. Her Adventures. campaign, we hope to bring to life the importance of family planning and the importance of women having an informed discussion with their doctor about available birth control options.”

Visit HerLifeHerAdventures.com to learn more about the campaign, find helpful information and tips on planning ahead, and get involved by sharing your own life adventures.

About Unplanned Pregnancy

Consider this: in 2011, nearly half of all pregnancies in the U.S. were unplanned, oftentimes due to incorrect or inconsistent use of birth control. Any woman of reproductive age can have an unplanned pregnancy, it doesn’t only occur in teenagers.

About Her Life. Her Adventures.

Her Life. Her Adventures. is an online community and resource, developed by Merck, to inspire women to plan for the long-term based on their priorities—whether it be career, finance, travel or anything in between. The campaign encourages women to talk to their doctor to evaluate how family planning and birth control fits into their lives.

About Merck

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information, visit www.merck.com

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

