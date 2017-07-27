Autograph Collection Hotels & SMASHotels Introduce EMC2

Some might call it genius; all will call it “exactly like nothing else.” Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), together with SMASHotels, an award-winning hospitality management company, announced the official opening of Hotel EMC2 in downtown Chicago. Celebrating the convergence of art and science through its design, cuisine and guest experience, Hotel EMC2 joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 100 Autograph Collection Hotels around the world that are independent, one-of-a-kind and champion values of vision, design and craft.

“Hotel EMC2 is the perfect addition to Autograph Collection Hotels with its complex, yet enriching concept and complementary design elements,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Autograph Collection Hotels. “Our hotels and resorts are known for providing standout guest experiences that are Exactly Like Nothing Else, and we believe that Hotel EMC2 will exceed this promise, attracting global travelers and Chicago notables alike.”

Driven by the vision and passion of local real estate developer, leader and disruptor Scott Greenberg, President and CEO of SMASHotels, as well as General Manager Christine Wechter, the hotel’s interiors are designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group and architecture by KOO. Art and science are thoughtfully woven throughout every nook of the 21-story, 195-room hotel beginning with a typographic design that greets guests upon arrival and features the commanding words of legendary Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci: “Study the science of art. Study the art of science. Develop your senses – learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” Da Vinci’s vision sets the stage for the experience to follow, guiding the design of the hotel: from the captivating pieces of artwork commissioned specifically for the hotel, to the well-appointed guestrooms subtly influenced by 1920s laboratories with rose gold fixtures, luxurious furnishings and playful gramophones that project music from any mobile device.

The hotel’s 120-seat contemporary American restaurant, the Albert (a nod to the extraordinary scientist), presents seasonal, globally inspired dishes from acclaimed Executive Chef Brandon Brumback. The dynamic opening menu has been meticulously created to celebrate the fresh flavors and aromas of summer. Unlike any culinary experience in the city, the restaurant offers the warmth of a 1930s institute of higher learning, where professors swirled a scotch and talked about the mysteries of the universe. The Albert also offers an intimate 20-seat open kitchen where diners are invited behind-the-scenes to witness Brumback’s culinary canvas, firsthand, while marveling in the commissioned artwork from West Coast surrealist painter, Paul Bond, and local artist, Jonathan Plotkin. At the center of the restaurant, a glass chandelier evokes a scientific experiment and pours house-made infused liquors developed by Director of Food and Beverage Rebecca Royster.

Creative expression also extends to nearly 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Honoring Emmy Noether, one of the greatest math minds of all time, and the principle of symmetry, which underlies the convergence of art and science, the two multi-functional meeting and event spaces boast blackboard-style artwork installations by Dr. Eugenia Cheng (a British mathematician, musician, author, artist and Scientist in Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago).

“I have always been fascinated by art and science, and I’m truly ecstatic to bring a hotel experience like this – geared toward both left- and right-brained guests – to Chicago,” said Scott Greenberg, President and CEO, SMASHotels. “At the core of our hotel is the idea of inspiration; we want to educate and ignite imagination and innovation at every turn, challenging guests to expand their understanding of how everything is connected. Through our partnership with Project SYNCERE, we are able to extend this passion even further.”

A shining example of the brand’s value of having a role in the community, Hotel EMC2 and Autograph Collection Hotels have committed to support the youth STEM programs of Chicago-based Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments), an organization that combines art and science to create transformational experiences for youth within underserved Chicago communities. With the support of Autograph Collection Hotels and Hotel EMC2, Project SYNCERE will jump start the career exploration of 20 high school students by providing hands-on, real life engineering experience through its E-CADEMY program. The hotel will also collaborate with the organization on additional initiatives and will remain committed to the partnership beyond opening.

Hotel EMC2 is located at 228 E. Ontario Street. Room rates start at $249.00. For details on reservations, please visit www.hotelemc2.com or call 884-205-3939.

###

About Hotel EMC2

Hotel EMC2 boasts 195 beautifully designed rooms and almost 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. A hotel that embodies imagination, inspiration and innovation, it captures the creative spirit: the essential, energetic ingredient that has led to the scientific understanding of the universe and that acts as the bedrock to artistic expression. Hotel EMC2 strives to activate the mind through modern, upscale amenities, a restorative yet stimulating atmosphere and sumptuous, seasonal cuisine to enrich the soul, allowing guests to feel right at home. This one-of-a-kind, boutique hotel is situated in the heart of the famed Magnificent Mile Shopping District within the vibrant Streeterville neighborhood and is pedestrian-friendly to Chicago’s greatest attractions, shopping and dining. A luxurious urban refuge, Hotel EMC2 is dedicated to providing an artistic and creative experience, where we lodge those that carry a pencil, a paintbrush or a dream. Hotel EMC2 is managed by SMASHotels, an award-winning hospitality management company that also manages three other properties in Chicago. For more information on SMASHotels, please visit www.smashotels.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., celebrates individuality by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 100 luxury lifestyle hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories, among the world’s most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, Autograph Collection properties are hand selected for their rich character and uncommon details. A personal realization of an individual founder’s vision, these hotels are defined by unique design, differentiated guest experiences and their meaningful role in locality. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about championing the independent spirit that is #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

About Project SYNCERE

The Chicago-based organization’s global mission is to prepare the minds and create pathways for underrepresented and disadvantaged students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Founded in 2008 by three African American men who were dissatisfied with the lack of diversity in their fields of engineering and financial management, Project SYNCERE is designed to serve students in grades 1-12. The organization’s staff assists and coaches students in scientific inquiry, directing them to deeper levels of understanding and a stronger scientific foundation for a head start in building a scientific career. These actions have helped students by raising their test scores, improving their critical thinking and problem solving skills and increasing their overall enthusiasm for school. The goal is to produce successful self-directed learners who are equipped to excel in the global market. For more information, please visit www.projectsyncere.org.

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with a satellite office in Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, the 250-person firm uses theater, technology, and finely-wrought craft to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Projects include the Union Square Cafe (New York); NeueHouse (New York and Los Angeles); TED Theater (Vancouver); Nobu Downtown and Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide; the New York EDITION; Virgin Hotels Chicago; 15 Hudson Yards and the Shed in New York in collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro; W Hotels (New York, Paris, Madrid, Suzhou, Singapore and Vieques); and set designs for Falsettos, She Loves Me, and Kinky Boots. Honors and recognition include 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President’s Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

About KOO

KOO is a full-service architecture and design firm based in Chicago, Illinois, specializing in hospitality architecture and interior design. KOO crafts buildings and interior environments that create a unique identity for each project. Founded in 2005, KOO embraces the new and experimental while staying mindful of the technical rigors that experimentation requires. KOO is the Architect for TheWit hotel and the future hotel on Navy Pier. For more information, please visit www.kooarchitecture.com