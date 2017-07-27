Lady Bird to Open Special Presentations Programme at 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival® announced today Lady Bird as the Opening film of the Special Presentations Programme. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet and Beanie Feldstein.

“We are so pleased to announce Lady Bird as the Special Presentations opener and we know from Frances Ha and Mistress America that Greta Gerwig is an accomplished screenwriter,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of TIFF.

“Lady Bird proves she can direct the hell out of a movie as well.” Lady Bird is an IAC Films Production, produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill.

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 to 17, 2017.

