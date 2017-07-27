SAP Names Greg Tomb President of SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced the appointment of Greg Tomb as president of SAP SuccessFactors,* the leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions to more than 48 million users worldwide.

In his new role, Tomb will oversee the company’s efforts to help organizations put people at the heart of digital HR transformation and maximize each employee’s unique potential.

Tomb, who has been with SAP for 19 years, most recently led the high-performing SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud business in addition to overseeing sales for SAP’s Global Services organization. He has also served as president of SAP’s North America region and as executive vice president of Global Cloud Sales. In addition to his successful career with SAP, Tomb has served as CEO of Vivido Labs and has held management positions at both Accenture Consulting and Comergent Technologies.

“Greg understands the importance of the cloud and the critical role of HR in building the employee experience and culture it takes to win in the digital economy,” said Robert Enslin, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and president of Cloud Business Group, SAP. “I couldn’t be more delighted that such a proven, respected and trusted executive will drive our SAP SuccessFactors business and leadership in the HCM market.”

Tomb holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Penn State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and @sapnews.