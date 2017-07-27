BLACK+DECKER™ Announces New Cordless 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum
BLACK+DECKER™ announces its new Cordless 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum, which has a sleek & compact design for easy storage. This versatile vacuum can be used as a stick vacuum for floors, a hand vacuum for quick cleanups, and features a high-reach pole handle for drapes and other hard-to-reach areas.
With back-to-school season right around the corner, this vacuum is perfect for dorm rooms and apartments. Additional features include:
- Lightweight Maneuverability: vacuum swivels smoothly to steer effortlessly.
- Washable Bowl & Filter: for thorough, hygienic cleaning.
Affordably priced at $39.99 MSRP, the vacuum will be available late summer 2017 where BLACK+DECKER products are sold.
