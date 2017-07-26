Alaska’s Winterlake Lodge and Tordrillo Mountain Lodge team up to offer premium heli-ski packages in 2018

For five weeks starting in March 2018, skiers and snowboarders will find the best of Tordrillo Mountain Lodge’s legendary heli-ski adventures at Winterlake Lodge, known for its first-class accommodations, customized service and gourmet dining.

Located 30 miles apart in the Tordrillo Mountains, the two remote fly-in lodges are combining efforts to offer skiers and snowboarders seven-night packages that access the northern region of the Alaska Range. This massive range is one of the most pristine areas for heli-skiing in the world.

Founded and owned by long-time Alaska heli-ski operator Mike Overcast and Olympic gold medal skier Tommy Moe, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge operates with a highly skilled team of heli-ski guides that expertly shepherd guests through 1.5 million acres of untouched wilderness. Partnering with Winterlake Lodge allows those experienced guides to offer unrivaled access to the unspoiled and untracked peaks to more guests.

“Tommy and I began exploring the Tordrillos from Winterlake Lodge 20 years ago. This is where it all began for us,” Overcast said. “This mountain range offers seemingly endless possibilities for our guests, and we’re eager to continue pushing into new terrain.”

Far removed from the roads and trails of competitive operators, this is wilderness exploration with modern convenience and luxury. Limited to only eight guests per week, ski packages include 10 hours of A-star helicopter use (Hobbs time), two Tordrillo Mountain Lodge guides, private cabins at Winterlake Lodge, all meals from the kitchen of award-winning chef Kirsten Dixon and air transfers from Anchorage. When not out skiing, guests can take advantage of the hot tub and sauna, yoga classes, massage treatments and a fully stocked bar at the lodge. Packages also include alternative activities, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and dog mushing. The rate is $13,500 per person. Full details available at http://www.tordrillomountainlodge.com/winterlake-lodge/.

“Our lodges share values of sustainability and preservation of the natural world around us, as well as a commitment to high guest service standards,” said Dixon, also Winterlake Lodge’s co-owner. “Working in partnership with Tordrillo Mountain Lodge strengthens our ability to serve as stewards of the Tordrillo Mountains and share this part of the world with guests seeking Alaska’s backcountry adventures.”

Within the Wild Adventure Company is a partnership, in existence since 1983, between Carl and Kirsten Dixon and their daughters, Carly Potgieter and Mandy Dixon. The family owns and operates Winterlake Lodge; Tutka Bay Lodge; the Cooking School at Tutka Bay; a home goods boutique, RusticWild; and La Baleine Café, all in Southcentral Alaska. Both Kirsten and Mandy are Le Cordon Bleu-trained chefs, who have cooked and studied with chefs as far ranging as Julia Child and Thomas Keller. They are co-authors of the award-winning The Tutka Bay Lodge Cookbook: Coastal Cuisine from the Wilds of Alaska. Carl Dixon is Outside magazine’s “Best Guide: Wilderness,” and Carly Potgieter, the company’s health and wellness expert, is a certified personal trainer, massage therapist and yoga instructor. For more information on the Within the Wild Adventure Company¹s remote wilderness lodges, go to www.withinthewild.com

Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is operated by Triumvirate LLC, an Alaskan outfitting/operating company. Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe and Mike Overcast serve as guides, owners and fanatical skiers. They have skied the Tordrillo Mountains for 20 years and look forward to 20 more. For information, please go to www.tordrillomountainlodge.com