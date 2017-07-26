C.H. Robinson Enhances Support to Small Carrier Businesses by Offering Discounted ELDS

“We recognize that many small carriers are concerned with the compliance costs associated with the ELD mandate,” said Kevin Abbott, vice president of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson. “We also understand that shippers have concerns with potential impacts on capacity levels following the mandate deadline. With this collaboration, we are supporting both our contract carriers and shipper customers by providing an option for carriers to be in compliance.”

While the ONE20 ELD solution supports carriers of all sizes, it is attractive to owner-operators and small carriers with 10 or fewer trucks who are looking to simplify ELD compliance.

“We are committed to bringing solutions to our contract carriers that help enhance their business,” said Bruce Johnson, director of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson. “Our collaboration with ONE20 and this new offering further underscores the commitment we have to our contract carrier community.”

The ONE20 ELD solution will be available throughout the C.H. Robinson North America network. For more information, contract carriers should contact their C.H. Robinson representative.

About C.H. Robinson

