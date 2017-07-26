Diageo announces appointment to its Board of Directors

Ursula Burns chaired the Board of the Xerox Corporation from 2010 to 2017 and was Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2016. In that role, she helped the company transform from a global leader in document technology to the world’s most diversified business services company, serving enterprises and governments of all sizes. In 2016, she led Xerox through a successful separation into two independent, publicly traded companies, enhancing their competitive positions and creating significant value creation opportunities. Ursula joined Xerox in 1980.

Diageo Chairman, Javier Ferrán, said:

“I am delighted that Ursula is joining Diageo’s Board. Her significant and senior expertise in corporate services, manufacturing and product development, coupled with her experience across global markets and deep knowledge of the United States, will stand us in good stead as we progress towards our ambition to be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer goods companies in the world. Her reputation as one of America’s leading businesswomen and her track record in championing women in business will be an inspiration to our people and ways of working. I look forward to welcoming Ursula to the Board.”

Ursula Burns was the Chairman of the Board of the Xerox Corporation from 2010 to 2017 and Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2016. Ursula joined Xerox in 1980 and held leadership posts spanning corporate services, manufacturing and product development in her time at the company. She was named president in 2007.

Ursula is a board director of American Express, Exxon Mobil, Nestlé and Datto. She also provides leadership counsel to several other community, educational and non-profit organisations including the Ford Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, the New York City Ballet and the Mayo Clinic among others. U.S. President Barack Obama appointed Ursula to help lead the White House national programme on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) from 2009 to 2016 and she served as chair of the President’s Export Council from 2015 to 2016 after service as vice chair from 2010 to 2015. Ursula holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Polytechnic Institute of New York University.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.