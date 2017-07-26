Huawei’s CloudDB Solution Ranks First in the Cloud SDM Field

According to a report on key capabilities required for evolution to cloud SDM, published by Strategy Analytics, a world-famous market research and consulting firm, the CloudDB (Huawei’s cloud SDM solution) ranks first among some global mainstream communications service providers in terms of technology features and functionalities.

According to the report, on the road to the all cloud evolution, the cloud SDM acts not only as a subscriber database for basic service authentication like the traditional HSS/HLR, but a data management cloud platform that enables new and personalized services, and features the following:

Integrated data system: The cloud SDM should bring together not only complete mobile (HLR/HSS) profile information, but also various data sources such as policy, structured status, and network configuration data. By federating data from multiple sources, operators can enhance the scalability of service nodes as well as speed up service innovation. Open API-driven service innovation: The cloud SDM should not be restricted to a closed platform, but should provide APIs for valued data exposure to third parties or operators, helping operators fast migrate subscribers and provide diversified personalized services. And ultimately, the cloud SDM is expected to underlie a new personalized ecosystem that monetizes data. Cloud Native-oriented 5G software architecture transformation: To improve service agility and network segmentation capabilities, the cloud SDM must be evolved to Cloud Native and a next generation 5G core network through technologies such as ‘shared-nothing’ node design, distributed database, and automatic Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

The report reviews some of the leading providers of cloud SDM solutions from the aspect of technology including real-time data capture, flexible access/federation, virtualized cloud architecture, performance and reliability, automated O&M, and functionality including personalization requirements, third-party subscriber requests, SLA/QoS, 5G evolution, and cloud O&M and scalability requirements. Among all the providers, Huawei comes out on top with the highest score.

Huawei CloudDB provides an open, distributed, and unified database that has carrier-grade reliability and programmable data models. With its first-rate cloud SDM solution, Huawei has become many operators’ first-choice partner in the SDM field. Huawei will work closely with operators worldwide, vertical industry partners, and standard organizations to continuously contribute to the transformation to SDN- and NFV-based SDM.