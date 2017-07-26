Eni says Not Challenging with Total in Iran

(NIOC) _ Right after Frances Total has signed a 5 billion dollars gas deal with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) earlier this month, Italys energy giant, Eni, is keeping its foot on the ground in Iran.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi stated that his company is not in a competition for presence in Iran, having already clinched deals to develop the country’s Darkhovin oil and Kish gas fields.

Total became the first European oil company to sign a deal with Iran in more than a decade, leading a consortium to develop Iran’s giant South Pars which the largest natural gas field in the world.

Descalzi said, “We have been the only company operating in Iran for 15 years and we are still there. Eni as well has signed an agreement, a month and a half ago, with Iranian oil company NIOC, to develop oil and gas fields.”

Iran and Italy have signed deals potentially worth billions in sectors including energy, railways and defense. Italy’s export agency and state lender has pledged billions of euros in credit lines and guarantees.