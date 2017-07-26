Washington, D.C., Verizon customers have the #1 Rated Network

To the hundreds of thousands of Washington, D.C., residents, as well as the tens of millions who visit the nation’s capital every year, Verizon has your back. Whether you’re visiting the White House, walking the National Mall, dining in Georgetown or paying your respects at Arlington National Cemetery, Verizon’s industry-leading network engineers are committed to keeping you connected.

Verizon’s sustained investments in new technology ensure its customers are covered when they need it, where they need it. These enhancements helped the leading wireless provider come out on top in the last rankings by RootMetrics®. According to the nation’s most rigorous, independent study, Verizon was rated #1 in overall network performance yet again in Washington, D.C.

This past year alone, Verizon invested more than $11.2 million into the network nationally. In Washington, D.C., those investments included boosting coverage and capacity in advance of the most connected Presidential Inauguration in history. In advance of that historic event, we made significant network enhancements – some permanent – debuting new technologies and leading to a 500 percent increase in wireless data capacity to support the hundreds of thousands of attendees during that timeframe and a more than 25 percent permanent increase for residents and visitors year-round. All of our permanent cell sites around the Mall and the surrounding area were upgraded with Remote Electrical Tilt antennas and other advanced antenna technologies to allow remote adjustment to boost coverage and capacity – so D.C. residents and visitors will benefit for years to come.

Verizon also used three-channel carrier aggregation (LTE Advanced) in the D.C. metro area to enhance peak data speeds. This was a further enhancement to the nationwide rollout of two-channel aggregation last August, providing 50% greater peak speeds in D.C. and across the country to more than 90% of the population.

Building the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network means customers can count on Verizon’s network in Washington, D.C., and across the country, when they need it most.

-------

*Rankings based on RootMetrics Washington, D.C. (March 2017) RootScore® Report. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.