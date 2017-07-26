Telecom Brokerage Fuels Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based financials / ERP, HR, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, announced today that TBI (Telecom Brokerage Inc.), the nation’s largest master agent and technology services distributor, has continued its rapid growth since graduating to NetSuite from QuickBooks and an industry-specific solution called RPM Telco. TBI relies on NetSuite to run end-to-end processes, spanning financials, quoting, order management, billing, customer relationship management (CRM) and project management. Additionally, NetSuite’s powerful and flexible SuiteCloud development platform has enabled TBI to embed the commissions it receives from carriers and share them with its IT service provider selling partners, all from within the NetSuite platform.

Since implementing NetSuite in July 2014, TBI sales productivity has soared 133 percent. Commissionable revenue has doubled, while the workforce has grown 80 percent to 180 employees. The company has improved efficiency and visibility across the business while strengthening its partnerships.

Founded in 1991, TBI offers enterprise IT solutions in voice, data, internet and cloud from more than 85 carriers, including Verizon, Comcast, AT&T, CenturyLink and Spectrum. As the company grew in a hot IT market, it needed to streamline complex operational processes and become more efficient for its selling partners. TBI evaluated Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, SugarCRM and Salesforce.com before selecting NetSuite as the optimal platform for its next phase of growth.

“Our business has seen explosive growth that’s a byproduct of the sector — but also our ability to adapt to market changes with real-time business intelligence in NetSuite,” said Jeff Newton, VP of Enterprise Sales and IT at TBI. “NetSuite has given us a level of visibility we never envisioned. We can better manage our customers’ experience based on how efficiently orders move through our system.”

TBI initially looked at NetSuite to replace QuickBooks and provide CRM capabilities. It soon realized, however, that it could also move its mission-critical commissioning functions from RPM Telco into a single NetSuite environment. Working with NetSuite Solution Provider Gurus Solutions and the NetSuite SuiteCloud development platform, TBI further customized unique processes within commissioning and its operational support departments. Visibility into commissioning and order tracking is now shared with its selling partners directly in NetSuite’s unified platform.

“It’s a very complex and mission-critical workflow to get commissions to agents. We were effectively putting our business on the line by moving commissioning into NetSuite,” Newton said. “I can say our migration from RPM Telco to NetSuite has made this the most successful technology move TBI has ever undertaken.”

With NetSuite, TBI is now able to continue its rapid growth trajectory. “As we look to grow our business in new sectors and verticals, NetSuite is not a limiting factor whatsoever,” Newton said. “It scales with the business.”

TBI has gained the following benefits since implementing NetSuite: