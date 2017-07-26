Huawei Launches the Industry’s First FTTB Giga Coax Access Product

A view of the Huawei Booth at the Cable Tech Show 2017 in Tokyo

At Japan’s Cable Tech Show 2017, the country’s biggest exhibition for multiple system operators (MSOs), Huawei launched the MA5633-XB10, the industry’s first Giga Coax access product intended for use in corridors. This product follows the trend of moving fibers closer to users on hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks, and enhances the series and full-scenario coverage of Huawei’s Distributed-Converged Cable Access Platform (D-CCAP) solution. MSOs can deploy the MA5633-XB10 to provide Gigabit services flexibly and quickly.

Huawei’s D-CCAP solution is a Gigabit coaxial access solution that is specifically tailored for MSOs. This solution moves video and data modulation to remote optical sites to support platform sharing with fiber to the home (FTTH). Huawei’s MA5633-XB10 features large capacity, small size, low power consumption, high integration, and an innovative distributed architecture. This product delivers 1000 Mbit/s bandwidth over coaxial cables, allowing for a full range of services, including high-speed Internet access, voice, and video.

Gigabit access on par with FTTH: The MA5633-XB10 supports 32 x 10 DOCSIS 3.0 channels, delivering a downstream rate of 1.6 Gbit/s and an upstream rate of 300 Mbit/s. The high bandwidth allows the MA5633-XB10 to bear 4K and 8K high-definition (HD) videos.

Integrated “Pizza Box” design: The MA5633-XB10 is the industry’s smallest coaxial media converter (CMC), and can be installed in a narrow indoor cabinet. It uses innovative streamlined fins for heat dissipation and adopts a fan-free design, reducing power consumption.

Flexible user access: A single MA5633-XB10 can cover a maximum of 256 households, reducing investment costs per household. Additionally, the MA5633-XB10 supports on-demand frequency configuration, enabling operators to flexibly expand device capacities.

Innovative distributed architecture: In line with the industry trend of moving fibers closer to users, the MA5633-XB10 adopts a distributed modular design and supports the transition to FTTH. The MA5633-XB10 can work with the MA5800, a distributed smart OLT deployed at a central office, to support smooth evolution to CloudFAN.

Huawei is committed to providing efficient video and broadband access solutions for MSOs. Huawei’s D-CCAP solution has been used on a large scale commercially by mainstream MSOs. It covers over 50 million home broadband users across 30 countries including Denmark, New Zealand, Spain, Mexico, France, Japan, and Brazil.