América Móvil informs to the market

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that today it has been informed by its subsidiary Comunicación Celular, S.A. (“COMCEL”) of an arbitration award in the arbitration initiated by the Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo of Colombia in relation to its intention to revert certain wireless telecommunication assets (reversión de activos) operated by COMCEL. The arbitration award is not favorable to COMCEL. COMCEL is currently reviewing legal alternatives with respect to the arbitration award.

In August 2016, AMX initiated an arbitration proceeding pursuant to the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and Colombia (“FTA Mexico – Colombia”) requesting compensation from breaches to the FTA Mexico – Colombia and international law.

------

