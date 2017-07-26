Airbus delivers its 100th A350 XWB, just some 30 months after the first delivery of the world’s most modern widebody aircraft in December 2014. The 100th aircraft delivered is an A350-900 for China Airlinnes

When China Airlines received its seventh A350 XWB today, the carrier took possession of the 100th jetliner delivered from this newest family in Airbus’ industry-leading widebody product line.

The milestone aircraft is an A350-900 version, joining China Airlines’ growing A350 XWB fleet – adding to the line-up of widebody A330s and A340s flown by the long-time Airbus customer, which is based in Taiwan.

Having now received half of its 14 A350-900s on order, China Airlines is benefitting from the A350 XWB’s maturity and flexibility on both regional and long-haul services – including the Taipei-San Francisco route.

Shaping the future of air travel, the A350 XWB is the world’s most modern aircraft family, offering true long-range capability, unrivalled operational efficiency and an exclusive passenger experience. To date, more than 13 million passengers have benefitted from the A350 XWB’s on-board comfort in the quietest twin-aisle jetliner today, while also enjoying the spaciousness of its “Airspace by Airbus” cabin.

This 100th A350-900 delivery, the 36th so far in 2017, took place some 30 months after first delivery. Not only does this demonstrate a solid production ramp-up, it is the fastest widebody production ramp-up for Airbus – on track to reach rate 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2018.

The A350 XWB is Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family. Currently in service with 14 operators worldwide, A350 XWBs are being flown on more than 110 routes around the globe, with an operational reliability of 99%.

As of the end of June, Airbus’ A350 XWB family had logged 847 firm orders from 45 customers.