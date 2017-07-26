Hilton Expands Presence in Italy with Debut Hotel in Turin

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has signed a franchise agreement with Lingotto Hotels S.r.l., which will see NH Lingotto Tech hotel become part of the DoubleTree by Hilton brand in early 2018. The 142-guestroom DoubleTree by Hilton Turin Lingotto will benefit from a EUR1.6m refurbishment in order to bring its facilities in line with the brand’s upscale offering.

“Turin is a city that has benefitted greatly from the tourism legacy of the 2006 Winter Olympics and its proximity to the 2015 Milan EXPO, making it an attractive destination for both business and tourist travel,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton. “Tourism revenue was up by more than a tenth in 2015[1], so this is an ideal time for us to be introducing our first hotel in the area with a well-established local partner in Lingotto Hotels S.r.l.”

The rebranding process is set to begin later this month and is scheduled to be completed early next year. In the meantime, the hotel will continue to welcome guests under the NH brand until the conclusion of its existing contract with Lingotto Hotels S.r.l. at the end of 2017. The team in place will remain largely the same under the leadership of General Manager Simona Calabrese who has been in charge of the property for two years.

Giorgio Cavallo, sole director, Lingotto Hotels S.r.l. said: “Following the conclusion of our successful partnership with NH regarding Lingotto Tech hotel, we have taken the decision to work with Hilton on the next chapter of this property. We’re proud to be bringing one of the best known names in global hospitality to Turin for the first time and will be making a substantial investment in the property to ensure this rebranding is not only successful for us but offers an improved guest experience.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Turin Lingotto will be located at Via Nizza, 230 10126 Turin - Italy.

[1] The National Institute for Statistics, Italy

ABOUT LINGOTTO HOTELS

Lingotto Hotels S.r.l. is a company fully owned by IPI s.p.a., a real estate investment and advisory company. Lingotto Hotels is the owner and manager of two hotels in Turin one of these will be the DoubleTree by Hilton Turin Lingotto. Visit www.ipi-spa.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 500 upscale hotels with more than 119,000 rooms in gateway cities, metropolitan areas and vacation destinations across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie to serving the communities around them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer unique, contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers and meeting and banquet space. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,000 properties with more than 812,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company’s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by HiltonTM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.