Author Presents Resource for First-Time Homeowners

Potential homeowners make it a point to scour the Internet or library shelves for valuable information on building their first home. Little do they know that such a project involves more than they might think as it will take just one wrong more to turn their dream house project into a nightmare they could never shake off.



Prolific author Jean-Eugène Havel offers first-time homeowners all the assistance they would need in his book “Habitat et Logement” (Presses Universitaires de France). The book, which title translates to “Housing and housing” in English, is on its fifth edition and it educates home-owners on how they could build cheaper and better homes, how they could obtain loans to finance the construction of their dream house, what materials to purchase, what construction techniques to apply, and a lot more. Everything is in this book.



Why the need for a book like “Habitat et Logement” when potential homeowners could just consult a realtor or browse the Internet for info? The book serves a dual-purpose: to spare first-time homeowners from information overload and to give them the power to decide for their own financial future. Havel hopes that readers will contemplate their future as they make the biggest investment of their life.



Havel’s “Habitat et Logement” comes in French, Spanish, and Chinese translations. The book will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Beijing International Book Fair on August 23.



“Habitat et Logement”

Written by Jean-Eugène Havel

Published by Presses Universitaires de France

Published date: 1985 (5th edition)

Paperback price:



About the Author

Jean-Eugène Havel is the author of a dozen of books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel holds a doctorate from the oldest university of Paris, the Sorbonne, and has spent much of later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada. “The Five Sisters” is his first book written in English.