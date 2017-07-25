ABB powers St. Petersburg’s electric vehicle pilot

ABB, a leading provider of EV charging solutions worldwide, supplied 20 fast charging stations to Lenenergo, one of the largest electricity distribution companies in Russia. A number were put into operation in St. Petersburg as part of a pilot project, whilst others will be commissioned during the forthcoming months.

ABB charging stations are currently used in Moscow and other cities across Russia including Kazan and Ulyanovsk, however, the project being implemented in St. Petersburg is unique as it comprises 20 Terra 53 and Terra 23 fast charging stations.

ABB’s Terra 53 fast charging stations, ideal for use at highway rest stops, petrol stations, car dealerships and in busy urban areas, allow electric vehicles of all types to be charged with up to 80% of their battery capacity in just 10 to 30 minutes. The power consumption can be adjusted for direct or alternating current using one of three connectors: CCS, CHAdeMO, or AC Type 2, whilst the stations have been designed to perform in extreme weather conditions, from - 35 degrees to + 55 Celsius.

In addition, through cloud-based technology consumers can locate the nearest charging point and make payments via a credit card application.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s EV Infrastructure Product Group at ABB commented: “As a leader in EV charging we are proud to be developing the fast-charging infrastructure across Russia and in doing so, supporting the government in delivering against their renewable energy objectives.

“Our charging points are part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio of digital solutions, where cloud connectivity allows our customers to do more – in this case we can provide a more reliable infrastructure and additional functionality to end consumers.”

Remote condition monitoring and remote troubleshooting are important advantages of ABB chargers. By connecting chargers, service solutions and people, ABB is able to diagnose more than 90% of service cases remotely, solving over 60% of these cases without any site intervention over the past two years. This results in significant savings on downtime, traveling, transportation, man-hours, and resources.

Niaz Magdeev, Deputy Chief Engineer for Technological Development and Innovation from Lenenergo added: “We selected ABB for its proven expertise in deploying and managing extensive EV charging networks.”

ABB has provided charging solutions as part of its drive to promote sustainable mobility since 2010 and has sold more than 5,000 fast-chargers around the world for passenger cars.

The company’s portfolio includes the creation of national networks of chargers for electric vehicles in Estonia, Denmark, and the Netherlands, as well as five pilot projects for the installation of ultra-fast charging stations with inverted pantographs for electric city buses.

According to experts’ estimates, the Russian market of charging stations is behind the European market, but charging infrastructure based on 50 kW DC charging stations is likely to appear in metropolitan areas by 2020.

