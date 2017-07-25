ZEISS Opts for Continuity: CEO Kaschke confirmed until 2020

The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG has decided to continue the appointment of Dr. Michael Kaschke as President & CEO until 30 June 2020. Kaschke joined the ZEISS Group 25 years ago and has served on the Executive Board since 2000. He has been President & CEO of Carl Zeiss AG since 2011.

The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG has also decided to extend the contract of Executive Board Member Dr. Matthias Metz until 30 June 2023. The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG had decided previously on the continued appointment of Dr. Ludwin Monz until 30 September 2022.

Dr. Monz began working at ZEISS as a research scientist in the Central Research Division in 1994. He was appointed Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG in 2014 and is responsible for the ZEISS Medical Technology segment. Dr. Monz has been President & CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since 2010.

Dr. Metz joined the ZEISS Group in 2015, and since this time has been responsible, as a Member of the Executive Board, for the ZEISS Vision Care/Consumer Products segment.

“We are delighted that we will be able to continue the collaboration as it enables us to successfully continue our growth trajectory,” says Dr. Dieter Kurz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG. “Michael Kaschke and his Executive Board team have succeeded in further sharpening customer focus at ZEISS while making the company more dynamic and global.”

“With the ZEISS Agenda 2020, we have given ourselves a clear program which will allow the ZEISS Group to remain successful and competitive in the future,” says Dr. Michael Kaschke, President & CEO of Carl Zeiss AG. “I am looking forward to continuing the outstanding collaboration with the Supervisory Board and the global ZEISS team.”