Celebrate Labor Day with One Last Summer Adventure

This three-day weekend may be the last chance for travelers to soak up the summer sun, but more importantly, it’s also the ideal time to escape your city and go explore a new one. From beaches and biking paths to international getaways, there’s a last summer hurrah for everyone.

Across the Americas there are 15 locations in full end-of-summer swing, offering hotel packages to complement destination activities and events such as fireworks, parades and concerts.

Just outside of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park is Georgia’s most visited attraction. This Labor Day weekend, the park will host a celebration featuring the Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision® followed by an epic fireworks display on all three nights. Stay inside of Stone Mountain Park at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort.

Austin is one of the most vibrant U.S. destinations, home to delicious food and a dynamic entertainment culture. The Music Capital of the World will be switching things up this holiday weekend hosting the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. The JW Marriott Austin is located within walking distance of many comedy show venues and home to one of Austin’s best rooftop pools.

Unleash your inner Gatsby this Labor Day weekend in Boston at the historic Courtyard Boston Downtown. This Jazz Age landmark first opened in 1924 as a hotel for traveling entertainers, and today provides central access to Beantown’s many, diverse attractions. Enjoy a baseball game at legendary Fenway Park, family-friendly programs on the USS Constitution, an awe-inspiring Whale Watching cruise, or a relaxing Swan boat ride in Boston’s Public Garden.

Guests at The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte will be in for an event-packed Labor Day weekend. To create the perfect end-of-summer celebration, the hotel is hosting an array of activities from a pool party and pig roast cookout to complimentary yoga and evening dive-in movies. Travelers can stay active with bikes, tennis, golf, and lawn games by the pool.

Jazz up your Labor Day Weekend plans by traveling to Chicago, Dallas or Detroit. The smooth sounds of Jazz will fill the Windy City during the 39th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival at Millennium Park. Music enthusiasts can relax and recharge at the Residence Inn Chicago Downtown/Loop. In Dallas, the First Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival is located in Texas Horse Park. Over the holiday weekend travelers can experience over 70 acts across various music verticals including jazz, R&B, Soul, Blues, and Neo-Soul. While there, make sure to check out the W Dallas where you can lounge poolside, enjoy some bites and take in panoramic views of the city. The largest free jazz festival is happening over Labor Day Weekend in Detroit. Feel like a star with Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center’s VIP festival package. If you’re not into jazz make sure to check out the Art, Beats, & Eats Festival, Michigan Renaissance Festival or explore the area’s beaches and parks.

Ohio in September? Cleveland welcomes the return of the city’s largest outdoor event: Cleveland Labor Day Weekend Oktoberfest. Visitors can settle in at the new Aloft Cleveland Downtown, which is close to a handful of local breweries for those looking to stay downtown. Hop onto the Brew Bus for an authentic tour of the top breweries in The Rock and Roll Capital of the World. In Columbus, head to the Greek & Soul Food Music Festivals, both take place over Labor Day weekend. Out-of-towners can also explore the city’s thriving downtown area with a stay at the newly renovated Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.

Head South to Louisville, Nashville or New Orleans for fun right off the bat this holiday weekend at the LouisvilleSlugger Bat Museum and Factory. For activities beyond the big bat, stop by the Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular, WorldFest, or the 10th Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show. On the historic Whiskey Row and blocks from NuLu, Aloft Louisville Downtown provides easy access to the best of the city. This Labor Day Weekend is double the fun in Nashville. From the Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival to the National Beard & Mustache Championships, there is no shortage of family fun. Accommodations at the recently redesigned Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown show off the property’s $35 million renovations which include all-new guestrooms. To conclude the weekend head to Nashville Shores for their fireworks show. Celebrate the LGBT community in New Orleans over Labor Day weekend at the Annual Southern Decadence Festival. This celebration of LGBT culture attracts over 160,000 participants from all over the world. The recently opened Moxy New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter is the place to stay with smart service and technology and contemporary style and flair to match.

Say goodbye to summer with a trip to the nation’s capital Washington D.C. and a stay at the Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection. Located in close proximity to the city’s top attractions, guests can channel their inner historian with a trip to the National Museum of American History, soak up the final moments in the summer sun with a ride on the Tidal Basin Paddle Boats, or enjoy classic music at the National Symphony Orchestra’s Labor Day Concert.

While some people are enjoying the weekend-long festivities in the U.S., others may be wishing to travel somewhere outside the country. For those looking to take advantage of the few extra days off, fly to Brazil for a warm-weather, immersive vacation. Though the country doesn’t celebrate Labor Day, their Independence Day is the same week so there will be events taking place across the country including, Rio de Janeiro. Stay at the JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro with easy access to cultural attractions such as Centro Cultural Banco de Brasil, Theatro Municipal and Museum of Modern Art.

It’s not too late to wish Canada a happy 150th birthday with a trip to Vancouver. In addition to the celebratory events happening all year round, visitors can relish in the city’s seasonal offerings like boat cruises or markets located downtown just steps from Element Vancouver Metrotown.

