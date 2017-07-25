Raksha Bandhan 2017: GiftsbyMeeta.com Outlines the Fresh Trends to Rule the Season

Gone are the days when sisters used to search through rakhis from shop to shop and then send them separately by courier to different cities. Now, the time has come when online gift portals have special Rakhi pages to make this process easier. One just has to look through the various options within their budget and click to get the gifts delivered at the desired destination.

Raksha Bandhan celebration has seen many trends in the current few years as the youth have their own ideas to have their kind of festive flavors and fashion. The tradition and ritual remain the same but, the colors, designs, and flavors have all taken a new shape. Factors like age, preferences, tradition, and distance have played a major role in bringing this change. Starting from the Rakhi designs to rakhi gifts, the elements of this festive day have seen a major transformation in the recent years which is only going to shift further this year.

In his talks about the current Rakhi trends, the marketing Head at the portal Mr. Ankit Rathi said: “Some many trends have made a comeback while some of them like the personalized range are still the top sellers. The classic zari-booti, Kundan, rudraksha and silver Rakhi are the all-time charmer as we are seeing more demands for these traditional pieces this year. The latest in line are our personalized rakhi that are slowly making it to the top with a fresh look and a scope of sending personal Rakhi wishes. Also, the hampers and combos that we have introduced are in match with the fresh preferences. With a touch of tradition, we have what every age group would welcome in their celebration.”

This year is all about understanding and contributing to your sibling’s life and so, the hampers are an extension of the Rakhi wishes. Hampers for brother and sisters have specific items as per their hobbies and liking. Travel items, grooming essentials, decor and living necessities with a new approach to Rakhi celebration has given this day a whole new meaning. One can be as near to their sibling with all the distance through the specific hampers that are dedicated to their personality.

Kids have their special colorful celebration hampers

Different age groups have a different influence on this festive day so, the gift portal has ideas related to each in this segment. Rakhi for kids have their favorite soccer club, comic characters with hampers and baskets loaded with stationery. Bracelet rakhis are in for the teenagers if they would want to hold on to the celebration for some more days.

Lumba Rakhi sets for celebrating with Bhaiya and Bhabhi

This is a long running tradition that has taken a new form with fashionable Rakhi and lumba pair for bhaiya-bhabhi. Adds Mr. Subhash, the Creative Head at the portal, “People tend to get more close to their culture and tradition when they move away to different countries. They try to connect as much as possible with that one gift box so, include everyone in the celebration. Lumba Rakhi set is an extension to Rakhi wishes for sister-in-law along with brother. These specially designed rakhis for couple delivers wishes for both in just a single purchase. These lumbas have designs that can be used as pendants and added accessories post-Rakhi celebration.”



