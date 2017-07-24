World premiere: New Swift Sport to debut at 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show

Suzuki Motor Corporation will officially reveal the new Swift Sport at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show.

Embodying the brand’s sporty profile, the Swift Sport has always held a special place in Suzuki’s lineup since the first generation launched in 2005. The new third-generation model has undergone a complete redesign and delivers an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world.

Details of the new Swift Sport will be revealed at the Suzuki press conference during the Show.

Time:1:00 pm, Tuesday, 12 September

Location:Stand B12, Hall 9.0

Learn more at http://www.globalsuzuki.com/iaa2017/

The 67th Frankfurt Motor Show will be held at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, and is open to the press on 12 and 13 September, and to the general public from 14 to 24 September.