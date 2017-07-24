Ingram Micro named new Red Hat Training Reseller Partner in the United Arab Emirates

Ingram Micro Training MEA, a leading provider of instructor-led technical training, announced today that it is partnering with Red Hat as a Red Hat Training Reseller for the United Arab Emirates region. With this partnership, Ingram Micro is now authorized to resell Red Hat Training services throughout the region, including open enrolment courses, onsite courses and Red Hat’s complete online delivery portfolio.

Ingram Micro can now equip IT professionals with the skills and expertise to help maximize the value of their open source technology investments through offering the complete portfolio of Red Hat Training courses and certifications: Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat JBoss Middleware, DevOps, and cloud.

Customers will also be able to hone their skills by taking certification exams spanning the entire Red Hat product portfolio, including the Red Hat Certified System Administrator and Red Hat Certified Engineer exams for both Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

“Red Hat has helped organizations around the world develop the skills and knowledge to be able to master key tasks for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat JBoss Middleware, Red Hat OpenStack Platform and more,” said Jens Ziemann, training director, Red Hat EMEA. “Now, with the support of Ingram Micro as a new Red Hat Training Reseller in the UAE, we can help organizations in the UAE meet the interest in the skills to use Red Hat solutions, enabling a return on investment for the enterprise, as well as enabling increased job productivity for the individual.”

“This is an excellent strategic collaboration for Ingram Micro training and we are thrilled to join forces with Red Hat,” said Mohammad Sabry, Head of Services, Gulf & Near East region at Ingram Micro. “META is a key strategic region for investment by Ingram Micro and we are committed to growing our product and solutions portfolio as we deliver a best in class learning experience to our channel partners.”

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and JBoss are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation’s permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.