Émigré Hopes His Book Will Help Fellow Africans Confront Tough Issues

Why does Africa remain underdeveloped despite its abundant human capital and natural resources? What prevents the well-endowed continent from reaching a high level of competitive potential? Readers could find the answers in Udeze’s book “Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions” (Xlibris, 2009).



“Why Africa?” invites readers, Africans and non-Africans alike, to take an objective look into Africa’s perpetual state of limbo. Udeze, with his diverse skills and interests, is able to deliver a hard-hitting exposition of Africa’s continual woes while injecting a story to help readers see Africa in a wider perspective. As part of the diaspora, the author contributes to the betterment of Mother Africa by helping his fellows confront their woes head-on.



Udeze’s “Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions” makes a good accompaniment for students taking up African Studies in college. The book will appear at the upcoming Beijing International Book Fair on August 23, 2017.



Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions

Written by Bona Udeze

Published by Xlibris

Published date: August 11, 2009

Paperback price: $23.99



About the Author

Author Bona Udeze has always liked to discuss politics and current affairs and hear different viewpoints on day-to-day events. One day, Bona took pen to paper and brought these discussions to life by writing about them online and sending his works back to Africa for people to read. Even though his initial readers lived in the areas about which Bona wrote, they were offered a new look into their own lives and the world around them through Bona’s perceptions. Bona has authored numerous books in his lifetime. He has written one book that is currently unpublished, titled “The Ancient and Modern in 1992,” a story on Urualla, his ancestral origin in Nigeria. Notable works also include “Another Life,” “Leave Us Alone,” “It Happened to Me,” and “Lamentation!” His passion in fine arts particularly, has taken him to several art exhibitions in the United States where he lives. In addition to being a recognized author, Bona is also a residential real estate redeveloper.