Saint-Gobain Acquires Kirson,The German Reinforcement Products Specialist

Saint-Gobain has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of Kirson, a major actor on the European laid scrim market. Founded in 1963, and located in Bavaria, Germany, Kirson makes reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics. These solutions primarily serve the waterproofing roofing markets as well as floor coverings and construction panels. In 2016, Kirsonís revenues reached 27 million euros.

The integration of Kirson into Saint-Gobainís High-Performance Materials Activity will complete Adforsí offer for the waterproofing membrane market and help develop the sales of its products worldwide.

This acquisition is fully aligned with Saint-Gobainís strategy to consolidate its positioning on high performance solutions in the housing and construction sector.

This project is subject to the approval of the German antitrust authorities.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

Ä39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com @saintgobain