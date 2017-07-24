EMLab P&K’s Seattle Area Laboratory Celebrates 13 years, Supporting Washington with Local Mold Analysis

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, marks thirteen years of serving communities throughout Washington. The Seattle area lab provides analysis services for mold testing samples, including fungi analysis, spore trap analysis, USP 797 compliance, and environmental microbiology. In addition, the Bothell staff averages over a decade of industry experience, and provide area professionals with a friendly and knowledgeable rapport.



"Being one of the first IAQ laboratories serving the Seattle area, we are happy to have strong, long-term relationships with local clients,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients throughout Washington depend on EMLab P&K for the highest quality analysis and support. We are proud to be an established laboratory offering a wide range of analyses throughout our laboratory network, including mold, asbestos, and Legionella testing.”



EMLab P&K’s North Seattle laboratory is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC. The lab is located at: 19515 North Creek Pkwy N, Suite 100, Bothell, WA 98011-8200. For more information about the Washington lab’s testing services, please contact Annie Simpson, Regional Account Manager.



Contact Info:

Name: Annie Simpson

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address 19515 North Creek Pkwy Suite 100, Bothell, WA 98011

Phone: (800) 650-1837



The North Seattle lab is an established laboratory that has served Washington for more than a decade. EMLab P&K continues to raise the standard of excellence throughout the industry for client service, lab analysis, and innovation. Environmental professionals continue to choose EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust and for exclusive, innovative tools including MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports, the BioCassette™, and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.

