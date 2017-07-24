Ford Achieves Silver Certification as Veteran-friendly Employer

Ford Motor Company’s commitment to veterans recently earned it silver-level certification as a veteran-friendly employer. The designation from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency recognizes the company’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, training and maintaining veteran talent.

The veteran-friendly employer program helps veterans more easily identify employers committed to hiring and supporting former service members. Ford was recognized for meeting or exceeding its veteran hiring goals and implementing internship and on-the-job training programs for veterans. Additionally, the company’s Veterans Network Group helps veterans with the transition into corporate culture.

“Ford Motor Company is dedicated to supporting our military personnel, veterans and their families,” said Bill Dirksen, vice president Labor Affairs, Ford Motor Company. “We value the military experience of our nation’s brave servicemen and women, the technical skills they gain while serving our great country and their leadership qualities.”

Click here for more information on the 2017 veteran friendly certification.