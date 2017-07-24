Robert Kubica to drive the R.S.17 at Hungaroring on August 2

Following two days of testing with a V8-powered 2012 Formula 1 car, the E20, on June 7 in Valencia, Spain and again on July 12 at Le Castellet in France, Robert Kubica will drive the R.S.17, on August 2 at the test session taking place at Hungaroring.

This day is a new phase in assessing Robert Kubica’s capabilities.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing:

“The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information. The upcoming session with the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions. After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years.”