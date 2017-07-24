Statement on Mazda Submitting Inconsequential Filing Petition to NHTSA

As part of its previous partnership with Ford Motor Company, Mazda sourced its B-Series truck from Ford. When we were informed that Ford intended to submit an Inconsequential Filing petition to NHTSA regarding the replacement of Takata inflators on their Ranger truck models – the vehicle on which the Mazda B-Series is based – Mazda decided to follow suit.

The safety and satisfaction of our customers is the highest priority, and Mazda is diligently taking the proper steps to achieve this objective.

