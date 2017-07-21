iHeartCommunications, Inc. Announces Extension Of Private Term Loan Offers

iHeartCommunications, Inc. (“iHeartCommunications”) announced that it is extending the deadline for participation in the private offers (the “Term Loan Offers”) to lenders under its Term Loan D and Term Loan E facilities (“Existing Term Loans”) to amend the Existing Term Loans. The Term Loan Offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 4, 2017. iHeartCommunications is extending the Term Loan Offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding the terms of the Term Loan Offers.

The terms of the Term Loan Offers have not been amended and remain the same as set forth in the Confidential Information Memorandum, dated March 15, 2017, as supplemented by Supplements No. 1 through No. 5 (as so supplemented, the “Confidential Information Memorandum”).

The Term Loan Offers, which are only available to holders of Existing Term Loans, are being made pursuant to the Confidential Information Memorandum, and are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The new securities (the “New Securities”) of iHeartMedia, Inc., CC Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Broader Media, LLC and/or iHeartCommunications being offered in the Term Loan Offers are offered only in reliance on exemptions from registration under the Securities Act. The New Securities have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

Documents relating to the Term Loan Offers will only be distributed to holders of Existing Term Loans that complete and return a letter of eligibility. Holders of Existing Term Loans that desire a copy of the letter of eligibility must contact Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tabulation agent and information agent for the Offers, by calling toll-free (866) 470-3700 or at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokerage firms) or visit the following website to complete and deliver the letter of eligibility in electronic form: http://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/ihc-termloanoffers.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Securities or any other securities. The Term Loan Offers are not being made to any person in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the New Securities are being made only by means of the Confidential Information Memorandum.