EPA to hold July 25 public meeting on proposed cleanup plan for part of Kalamazoo River Superfund site, Otsego, Michigan

Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting on July 25 in Ostego to discuss its proposed plan to clean up PCBs and other contaminants in the stretch of the Kalamazoo River between the Otsego City Dam and the former Plainwell Dam, known as Area 2 of the Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site. EPA’s proposal includes capping, bank excavation, floodplain soil excavation, Gun River excavation, and river channel realignment. The Agency will review public comments before making a final decision on the cleanup.

EPA will present details of the proposed plan and accept oral and written comments at the public meeting:

When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 25

Where: Otsego District Public Library

401 Dix St., Otsego

Written comments must be postmarked by Aug. 30 and mailed to EPA Community Involvement Office, 1300 Bluff St., Suite 140, Flint, MI 48504 or submitted via EPA’s online public comment form at www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-paper-kalamazoo.

For more information, contact Diane Russell at 989-395-3493, or russell.diane@epa.gov or visit www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-paper-kalamazoo