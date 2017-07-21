Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Named in FTSE4Good Index Series

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been named as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, a world-leading socially responsible investment (SRI) indicator developed by FTSE Russell, a part of the London Stock Exchange Group.

The FTSE4Good Index Series comprises companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Players in global stock markets use the indices as SRI indicators to determine if investment funds and other products are socially responsible and engage in ethical activities.

Mitsubishi Electric is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) introduced by the United Nations in 2015. The Mitsubishi Electric Group will make continuous innovation as a part of its efforts to achieve even higher growth as a “global, leading green company” that contributes to the creation of a prosperous society where both a “sustainable society” and “safe, secure, and comfortable lifestyles” are simultaneously achieved, as expressed in the corporate statement, Changes for the Better.