EMSL Cinnaminson Earns Washington State Certification for Methamphetamine Laboratory Testing Services

EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s corporate headquarters in Cinnaminson, New Jersey is now accredited by the Washington State Department of Ecology Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELAP) for laboratory testing of methamphetamine using the NIOSH 9111 method which utilizes Liquid Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS). EMSL Cinnaminson is in compliance with provisions set forth in Chapter 173-50 Washington Administrative Code (WAC) for this certification.

Methamphetamine (meth) production has been identified in everything from hotel rooms and recreational vehicles to apartments and luxury suburban homes. Many of these toxic chemicals can easily contaminate carpeting, wallboard, ceiling tiles, furniture and fabrics that absorb spilled or vaporized chemicals into them. Chemicals commonly used in the production of meth include flammable and volatile solvents such as methanol, ether, benzene, methylene chloride and trichloroethane. Other chemicals may include muriatic acid, sodium hydroxide, table salt and ammonia. Anyone near the production of meth or future occupants of a property or vehicle that has been exposed to meth can be at risk of contamination.

“If there is suspicion of meth residue in a home, building or vehicle, it is best to have the area tested,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Residues from meth are impossible to spot with the naked eye. The only way to be sure that it is not present is by having the proper analysis completed. With Cinnaminson’s Washington State ELAP certification for meth, we can better help our clients on the West Coast to identify this safety hazard.”

EMSL’s Industrial Hygiene Division is comprised of state-of-the-art instrumentation and experts with years of experience in the industry. The Cinnaminson laboratory offers analytical testing using Gas Spectrometry Flame Ionization Detector (GC/FID), Gas Chromatography with Electron Capture Detector (GC/ECD), Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Fluorescence Detector (HPLC/FL), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Ultraviolent Detector (HPLC/UV), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (HPLC/MS), Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA), Flame Atomic Absorption (FAA), Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption (GFAA), Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP/MS) and Inductively-Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP/AES) technologies.

EMSL Cinnaminson is located at 200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.