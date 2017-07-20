Nissan unveils “Wheels of Innovation” sculpture at global headquarters in Japan

Nissan Chairman of the Board Carlos Ghosn, Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, and other Nissan executives recently gathered at Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan to unveil the “Wheels of Innovation” art piece.

The five-meter tall steel sculpture – created by Nadim Karam, a Lebanese artist based in Beirut – represents the company’s values and transformation over the past 17 years. It features five unique wheels to represent the drivers for Nissan’s growth: Globalization, Sustainability, Challenge, Alliance and Diversity.

“The power of Nissan has always and will always come from inside,” said Ghosn. “The Wheels of Innovations stands here as an external symbol of what that power can achieve.”