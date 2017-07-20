DHL Supply Chain Bolsters Transportation Solutions With Real-Time Freight Visibility Platform

DHL Supply Chain, the Americas’ leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, continues to engage the latest technology to enhance supply chain efficiency for its customers. The newest technology for the Transportation Sector is a patented technology called MacroPoint that will give DHL the ability to provide customers with real-time shipment status updates using predictive analytics and proactive alerts within the supply chain.

The real-time freight visibility platform is just one of many technology enhancements DHL has made to its global transportation services offering. The company has also invested in technologies that provide transportation business intelligence and end-to-end supply chain visibility. They include: DHL Resilience360, an innovative cloud-based supply chain risk management platform that helps companies visualize, track and protect their business operations, and Connected View, a web portal that allows companies to query the status of shipments, warehouse orders, inventory snapshots and purchase orders.

“Our focus is on our customers and we’re constantly looking for new ways to help them simplify their transportation management and optimize their transportation costs,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “It all boils down to a commitment to innovation. That’s how we stay ahead of shifts in the marketplace so we can help our customers think beyond today’s shipment.”

DHL Supply Chain offers comprehensive transportation management solutions, freight brokerage, dedicated fleet services and Lead Logistics Partner (LLP) capabilities around the world. DHL Supply Chain also provides customer focused solutions for a wide range of inbound, manufacturing, warehouse, distribution and outbound operations.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.

MacroPoint, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2011, MacroPoint is the provider of a global freight visibility platform for shippers, brokers and third-party logistics companies (3PLs). MacroPoint’s patented, automated load monitoring and tracking software provides real-time load location visibility by using any in-cab ELD/GPS device, cell phone or trailer and container tracking system. The cloud-based solution enables location monitoring and tracking, delivery monitoring and event notifications, and exception management and predictive analytics capabilities. Integrated with a growing number of TMS systems, MacroPoint automates the entire process by eliminating the need for drivers to check in with dispatchers, and for shippers and brokers to check in with carriers. To date, over 1 million drivers and millions of connected trucks are part of the MacroPoint Carrier Visibility Network. Additional information is available at www.macropoint.com.