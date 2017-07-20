Denver Testing Laboratory to Host a FREE IAQ, Mold, Bacteria and Legionella Sampling Workshop

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is hosting a free Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Mold, Bacteria and Legionella Sampling Workshop on Thursday, August 24th in Denver, Colorado. Registration will begin at 8:00 AM followed by training from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

This free workshop will be presented by EMSL’s Melanie Rech, M.B.A, MT (ASCP), National Bacteriology Program Manager. The course will begin with an introduction to fungal ecology followed by an overview of environmental fungi, mold and bacteria including sampling options as well as report interpretation. The afternoon session will cover Legionella sampling and analysis information. The training will close out with product demonstrations and questions.

“This course is beneficial for IAQ, water, healthcare, environmental, property professionals and much more along with anyone who missed our last free workshop hosted in Denver this past May,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Attendees will receive a widespread training with Melanie, whose has extensive experience in the microbiology field.”

The free IAQ, Mold, Bacteria and Legionella Sampling Workshop will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza Denver located at 1450 Glenarm Place in Denver, Colorado. To register online, please click here or call EMSL’s Jennifer Mazonas at (843) 737-6955. Click here for a PDF flyer of this workshop. For more information about EMSL’s Denver laboratory or additional locations, capabilities and accreditations, please email info@EMSL.com , call (800) 220-3675 or visit www.EMSL.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

