Harris Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Results

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results. The company will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (877) 303-9481 (U.S.) and (760) 666-3582 (International), using participant code 58100171. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at www.harris.com/investors/financial-reports. A recording of the call will be available on the Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 1.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Space and Intelligence Systems and Electronic Systems. Learn more at harris.com.