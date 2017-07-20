SAP Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2017 Results

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2017 ended June 30, 2017.

WEBWIRE Thursday, July 20, 2017 WALLDORF, Germany –

SAP Raises Outlook – Q2 Total Revenue Up Double-Digit Strong new cloud bookings, up 33%

Stellar software revenue, up 5% – beating a record Q2 2016

Operating profit down 27% (IFRS) and up 4% (Non-IFRS) – compared with exceptional profits in Q2 2016

Digital core business soars with over 6,300 SAP S/4HANA customers – up over 70% year over year

Share buyback announced, up to €500 million in 2017 – following strong operating cash flow, up 20% in HY • See chart • Read the Q2 2017 Quaterly Statement • Read the Half-Year Report

