FedEx Office Expands Offerings To Serve Health Care Campuses

FedEx Office, a world-class commercial print provider, announced the opening its first healthcare campus location at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, expanding the company’s services.

FedEx Office has designed a suite of solutions that are flexible and scalable, allowing the hospital to implement services on-campus that meet their unique shipping and printing needs. The service provides an adaptable cost model helping to save time, labor and overhead by freeing up resources and avoiding fixed costs associated with large-scale printing and increased e-commerce parcel volumes.

FedEx Office’s OnCampus program helps campus communities such as hospitals utilize managed parcel and print services, part of FedEx Office’s site-specific logistics solutions, and allows access to FedEx Office’s extensive printing, parcel management and distribution networks. Whether needs include signs and posters, packing and shipping, or day-to-day printing, customers can count on state-of-the-art equipment and production services from the printing experts at FedEx Office.

“Speed and convenience matter, especially in healthcare settings, which is why FedEx Office is excited to expand its OnCampus program to include The Johns Hopkins Hospital,” said Brian Philips, CEO of FedEx Office. “Our services will help Johns Hopkins avoid costs such as long-term equipment leases and expensive technology upgrades, as well as give its patients, visitors and staff access to our experts in printing, packing and shipping.”

Through its unique, flexible solutions, FedEx Office’s OnCampus program serves colleges and universities, hotels, corporate campuses, and now health care campuses, across the United States.